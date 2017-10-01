Canada terror attack captured on video; at least 5 wounded

Police on Sunday released video of an officer in Edmonton, Canada, being struck by a car before he was stabbed over the weekend — in what investigators called an act of terror.

Soon after the stabbing, a speeding U-Haul truck crashed into a crowd, injuring at least four other people.

Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said officers took the suspect, later described as a 30-year-old Edmonton man, into custody and he apparently acted alone. An Islamic State flag was found in the car that hit the officer, according to Knecht.

The chaos began outside Commonwealth Stadium, where a Canadian Football League game was being played.

In video released by police, a white Chevrolet Malibu slammed into a police officer in front of his cruiser. The officer was sent flying after the Malibu struck the police car. The driver then got out and appeared to stab the officer.

The officer was stabbed multiple times before the suspect ran off, the Edmonton Journal reported.

The officer was not critically wounded, the Globe and Mail reported.

A few hours later, the U-Haul van was stopped at an impaired driving checkpoint. Knecht said the driver’s name was similar to the name of the registered owner of the car that hit the officer. He said the van then sped off toward downtown with police in pursuit.

Police say the U-Haul hit and injured four pedestrians before it rolled and the suspect was arrested.

“There were people flying and everything,” witness Kim Anderson told the Edmonton Journal. “I’m shocked — I just see people flying.”

“The Government of Canada and Canadians stand with the people of Edmonton after the terrorist attack on Saturday that sent an Edmonton Police Service officer to hospital and injured a number of innocent people who were out to cheer on their football team and to enjoy an evening in their city,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement, adding that he felt “deeply concerned and outraged by this tragedy.”

