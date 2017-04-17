Canada to strip citizenship of Guatemalan massacre suspect

Canada is moving to strip citizenship from a man accused of slaughtering villagers in Guatemala using a grenade, gun and sledgehammer.

The federal government says in newly filed court documents that Jorge Vinicio Sosa Orantes concealed his role in a 1982 massacre by the Guatemalan military when he obtained Canadian citizenship a decade later. He’s one of four former soldiers arrested by U.S. authorities since 2010. They were wanted on allegations of participating in the killing of more than 200 people in the village of Las Dos Erres.

Fifty-nine-year-old Sosa Orantes is now serving a 10-year sentence for immigration fraud in the United States, where he also held citizenship until it was revoked in 2014.

Canada has opted to strip citizenship in only a handful of modern-day war crimes cases.