Canadian man and woman to be sentenced in child-bride case

A Canadian prosecutor has asked a judge to send a message of denunciation in sentencing a man and woman who took a 13-year-old girl into the United States to marry the now imprisoned leader of a polygamous sect.

Peter Wilson told a British Columbia Supreme Court judge Friday that Brandon Blackmore should serve 12 to 18 months and Gail Blackmore deserves a six-to 12-month sentence.

The former husband and wife were convicted earlier this year of taking the girl out of Canada for sexual purposes in 2004.

The trial heard the young woman was taken to the U.S. to marry Warren Jeffs, the prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who is serving a life sentence for assaulting two of his child brides.