Canadian sniper who set world record shooting ISIS fighter prevented oncoming attack, official says

By FOX News -
The Canadian sniper who set a world record by hitting an Islamic State fighter from 2.2 miles away prevented a potential ISIS attack with the gunshot, a Canadian Special Forces official said.

ISIS terrorists were preparing to attack an unsuspecting Iraqi military unit when the Canadian sniper shot the fighter – which sent the rest of the terror group running for cover – and prevented an oncoming attack, according to The Canadian Press.

“This attack was massing unbeknownst to our partner forces, because it was happening very quickly in a very dynamic sort of environment,” Brigadier General Peter Dawe said. “And so our team was able to engage, and not only successfully that particular enemy fighter, but pre-empt a mass attack. So that’s a significant achievement.”

The sniper, from the country’s Joint Task Force 2, hit the ISIS terrorist at a world-record distance of 11,316 feet, beating out the previous record of 3,280 feet set by a British sniper.

Dawe wouldn’t elaborate on the sniper shot, explaining that information going public could “endanger the lives of Canadian soldiers in Iraq,” according to the news outlet.

