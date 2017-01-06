Cancellations – 1-7-17

By Mari Lou -
  • Seaford Schools – All weekend activities for Saturday & Sunday have been cancelled
  • Sussex County Libraries (Greenwood) – Closed Saturday
  • Sussex County Libraries (Milton) – Closed Saturday
  • Sussex County Libraries (South Coastal-Bethany Beach) – Closed Saturday
  • Senator Pettyjohn’s constituent coffee Saturday has been cancelled – and will be held on Thursday at 9am – Governor-elect John Carney will be on hand as well to discuss his plans in Dover – at JD Shuckers in Georgetown.
  • Wicomico Recreation Indoor Community Yard Sale at Civic Center in Salis Sat – postponed till Feb 18.

