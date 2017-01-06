Cancer Survivor Conference To Be Held

Beebe Healthcare is set to hold a cancer survivor conference later this month. Both cancer survivors and healthcare professionals are invited to attend this Sussex County Survivorship Coalition’s conference, named “After Ringing the Bell: A Mindful Approach to Cancer Survivorship”. The conference will identify ways to transition from patient to survivor and discuss how to stay active in your life after cancer, including physically and mentally. The conference will be held at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club on Thursday, January 19 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.