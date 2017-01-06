Cancer Survivor Conference To Be Held

By Tyler Zulli -
Beebe Healthcare is set to hold a cancer survivor conference later this month. Both cancer survivors and healthcare professionals are invited to attend this Sussex County Survivorship Coalition’s conference, named “After Ringing the Bell: A Mindful Approach to Cancer Survivorship”. The conference will identify ways to transition from patient to survivor and discuss how to stay active in your life after cancer, including physically and mentally. The conference will be held at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club on Thursday, January 19 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.

Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

