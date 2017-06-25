Cancer survivor Marsha Smith-Hill throws out first pitch, gets surprise visit from brother Emmitt Smith

The Tampa Bay Rays honored Marsha Smith-Hill, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple negative breast cancer in September, 2011, before Saturday’s game against the Orioles. Smith-Hill threw a solid first pitch to Tim Beckham, and was stunned to see her brother – NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith – run onto the field to hand her a bouquet of flowers.

Emmitt Smith said the family made sure to keep his appearance a surprise, and the two sibilings shared a touching moment on the field.

