Cancer survivor Marsha Smith-Hill throws out first pitch, gets surprise visit from brother Emmitt Smith

The Tampa Bay Rays honored Marsha Smith-Hill, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple negative breast cancer in September, 2011, before Saturday’s game against the Orioles. Smith-Hill threw a solid first pitch to Tim Beckham, and was stunned to see her brother – NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith – run onto the field to hand her a bouquet of flowers.

Emmitt Smith said the family made sure to keep his appearance a surprise, and the two sibilings shared a touching moment on the field.

Marsha Smith-Hill beat cancer. Today we surprised her with her brother @EmmittSmith22! pic.twitter.com/iSrUb2s8eu — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 24, 2017

Thanks @RaysBaseball for honoring my sister! It was a special day at the ball field! #BeatCancer https://t.co/E0RjfZ7Wff — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) June 25, 2017

