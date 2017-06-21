Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin slam Mayweather vs. McGregor super fight

Opinions are certainly mixed on the matchup between undefeated boxing king Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, who has become arguably the biggest name in combat sports over the past two years.

Whether anybody likes it or not, Mayweather and McGregor are going to meet on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas with a pay-per-view broadcast that could potentially break the all time record currently held by Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao (4.6 million buys).

Three weeks after Mayweather and McGregor are finished fighting, another boxing match will land at the exact same arena when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez meets Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in one of the most anticipated matches in recent history.

It’s tough to argue against the logic that Canelo vs. Golovkin is the better boxing match on paper, but Mayweather vs. McGregor will undoubtedly torch that bout when it comes to pay-per-view and ticket sales not to mention overall revenue.

Despite the gaudy number the fight is expected to generate, Golovkin believes the bout is nothing more than a spectacle and if fans want to see a real boxing match they should watch his fight with Canelo instead.

“This is not a fight. My fight with “Canelo”, this is fight. This is a show,” Golovkin told Sirius XM on Tuesday. “Conor with Floyd, this is a show. A business show or a funny show or somebody interested in show, but not for us. “This is not for boxing. This is for people, for business. My fight with “Canelo”, this is boxing. This is true, respected boxing, respect to the sport, this is true fight.”

As for Alvarez — who has only one professional defeat on his record and it came to Mayweather back in 2013 — he doesn’t seem to think much about the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight either other than saying the fans will know who to watch if they want to see a real fight.

“I don’t really have a comment about that fight but I will say this I think the fans will speak. They’ll know what to do,” Alvarez said. “They’ll know the difference between a sideshow and a real fight and then they’ll decide what they want to do.”

As far as McGregor’s chances to hand Mayweather his first professional loss, neither of the boxers seem to think he’s going to offer up much that the 49-0 former champion hasn’t seen before.

Alvarez has dazzled in the ring over the past few years while becoming a multi-time defending welterweight champion, but that was all built after his lone loss to Mayweather.

While it’s clear Alvarez doesn’t think much about Mayweather’s style, he still knows it’s incredibly tough to deal with by any opponent much less one who has never fought in a professional boxing match before.

“His style. His style’s what’s difficult,” Alvarez said about Mayweather. “He’s a fighter that doesn’t risk anything. He’s a little too careful defensive. He doesn’t really care whether he wins a round by three punches. He doesn’t care what the people think about him. For him it’s all about winning and that’s fine. That’s his style, that’s what he goes for but I feel the fans want a little more action.”

Golovkin added to that by saying that he has nothing against McGregor as a fighter because his UFC credentials are well state, but this fight isn’t taking place under mixed martial arts rules.

“I respect McGregor as a UFC fighter. He’s not a boxer,” Golovkin said. “He’s a good fighter but he’s not a boxer.”