Stefano Brizzi, who was imprisoned for murdering a police officer and dissolving his body in acid, has been found dead in jail.

A Prison Service spokesperson confirmed that Brizzi, 50, died on Sunday at HMP Belmarsh, southeast London.

They added: “As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

Brizzi was jailed for life in December and told he would serve a minimum of 24 years in jail for murdering PC Gordon Semple at his home in London.

The pair met on gay dating app Grindr.

Police believed Brizzi had attempted to cook and eat Mr Semple’s body after strangling him during a bondage session.

Investigators believe a leg had been placed in a roasting tin in the oven and found traces of Mr Semple’s DNA on grease in the cooker, in a blender and on a set of chopsticks.

Detectives also discovered pieces of his flesh floating in chemicals in the bath and a forensic dentist found that a bite mark on a discarded rib in the kitchen bin matched Brizzi’s lower teeth.

During his trial at the Old Bailey, the court heard Brizzi was a fan of the Breaking Bad TV series and had been inspired by an episode of the show to dissolve PC Semple’s body in acid.

He was arrested when police discovered the gruesome scene after being called to his flat to investigate a foul stench.