Cano, Cruz power Mariners past Marlins in Ichiro return (Apr 17, 2017)

SEATTLE (AP) Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz hit consecutive first-inning homers, Ariel Miranda pitched seven scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Monday night in Ichiro Suzuki’s first visit to Safeco Field as a member of the 3,000-hit club.

Miranda (1-1) allowed four singles and only one runner to reach second base while striking out five. Nick Vincent pitched a perfect eighth before Evan Scribner allowed Christian Yelich’s third home run in the ninth.

The Mariners won their fourth straight after a 2-8 start.

Cano crushed a 2-1 pitch from Tom Koehler (0-1) 441 feet to right-center for his second home run, a two-run shot that scored Jarrod Dyson. Cruz followed with his second homer, lining a 1-1 pitch to center to make it 3-0.

Suzuki was honored before the game for getting his 3,000th hit last season, then got another ovation before his first at-bat in the third inning.

Suzuki won two batting titles in his 11 1/2 seasons with the Mariners and set the season record with 262 hits in a 2004. He grounded out three times Monday, though, and his average dipped to .067 (1 for 15). Suzuki last played at Safeco on June 12, 2014, when he was with the New York Yankees.

The Mariners added two runs in the fourth. Leonys Martin singled, stole second and then advanced to third on an errant pick-off attempt by Koehler. Dyson’s one-out looping double over third scored Martin. Dyson advanced to third on Mitch Haniger’s ground out and came home on Cano’s double off the wall in left-center.

Taylor Motter’s third home run, a one-out-shot into the second deck in left, pushed the lead to 6-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Martin Prado, who began the season on the DL (strained right hamstring), was recalled and in the lineup at 3B, batting second. Prado was 1 for 3 before coming out in the seventh inning. To make room, 1B Tyler Moore was designated for assignment.

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais hopes SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) is ready to come off the 10-day DL at Oakland on Thursday. Segura did some light baserunning Monday. ”Everything is leaning toward he’ll be available when we go over to Oakland.” … RHP Steve Cishek (recovering from hip surgery) threw an 18-pitch scoreless inning in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Arkansas.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (1-0, 7.00) has allowed seven runs over nine innings in his two starts. He lasted just three innings in his last outing, allowing six runs and seven hits, including two homers, but did not get a decision.

Mariners: Right-hander Yovani Gallardo (0-1, 6.30) makes his third start and has gone five innings each in his previous two. The last time out, he failed to protect a 5-0 lead, although he did not get the loss. Gallardo is 5-1 with a 1.90 ERA in eight career starts against Miami.

