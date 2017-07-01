Cano hits 2 HRs, Miranda pitches Mariners over Angels, 10-0 (Jun 30, 2017)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Robinson Cano hit two home runs, Ariel Miranda allowed only two hits in seven innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory Friday over the Los Angeles Angels.

Cano’s 15th and 16th home runs of the season gave him five RBIs.

Miranda (7-4) threw his finest game of the season. The only hits he allowed were a bloop single to Kory Calhoun in the fourth and a double to Andrelton Simmons in the fifth. He walked two and struck out four.

Los Angeles’ Parker Bridwell (2-1) was hit hard all night in his first career loss, surrendering 11 hits and three home runs.

Catcher Mike Zunino started Seattle’s scoring with a solo home run in the third. Kyle Seager added a solo shot in the ninth, his 10th on the season. Ben Gamel and Seager each had four hits, while Cano had three.

Cano hit a three-run homer off Bridwell that broke open the game in the fifth and a two-run shot off Yusmeiro Petit in the seventh. Petit had not allowed a run in his last seven appearances.

The Mariners finished with 17 hits.

Reliever Max Povse threw the final two innings to complete Seattle’s seventh shutout of the season. It was also the seventh time the Angels have been shut out this year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Rookie RHP Andrew Moore is scheduled to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma and start Monday in Seattle against the Royals, moving Felix Hernandez back to Tuesday to gain an extra day of rest. Moore could become a regular member of the rotation.

Angels: OF Mike Trout took a strong batting practice on the field for the first time since his May 31 thumb surgery. Manager Mike Scioscia said he would need a minimum of three more such sessions before going on a rehab assignment. . RHP Bud Norris is expected to rejoin the bullpen Saturday after throwing a scoreless inning in a Class-A rehab appearance Thursday.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Rookie RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-2) is scheduled to make his 10th start Saturday against the Angels. It will be his first career appearance against the Angels. Has a 3.32 ERA as a starter.

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco (3-9), coming off his best outing of the season, is scheduled to start Saturday against the Mariners. Nolasco threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

