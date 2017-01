Police are looking for the suspect who went into the Canterbury Shore Stop in Felton with a handgun around 2:20 Sunday morning and demanded cash. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the man left – there were no injuries. The suspect is black, about 5’ 9” to 5’ 10” and 180 to 185 pounds. He wore a light colored sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan shoes. If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers.