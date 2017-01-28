Canucks News: Midterm Player Grades, Scouting the WHL, Scouting Germany

The Vancouver Canucks are in the playoff race, but how are they doing individually? Also, who are possible targets for the 2017 draft?

The first half of the season was relatively successful for the Vancouver Canucks. They are well in the playoff race and have reason to believe they can make it this year. But, honestly, they are only mediocre-at-best right now. TSN‘s Craig Button calls it a B-minus.

No matter it they make it to the postseason or not, the Canucks will have some tough decision to make at the 2017 NHL Draft. Ryan Biech of Canucks Army has some info for you on players of the Vancouver Giants and the Prince George Cougars, and I talked to Germany’s top prospect for Future Considerations.

Midterm Report Cards

Craig Button (TSN) — Limited Offence Earns Canucks a B-

Three factors were considered in assigning grades: performance, results and expectations, as framed by age, previous performance and cap hit/contract average annual value (AAV). Skaters must have appeared in a minimum of 25 games and goalies, 15, to be graded.

Watching the Canucks play hockey can be a pain this season. A low-event style with relatively few scoring chances against and even fewer scoring chances for. If one team ever does heavily outscore the other, it’s usually Vancouver’s opponent.

But, there are also exciting games.

Bo Horvat is the team’s current top scorer. Troy Stecher is holding up on the top D-pairing. Nikita Tryamkin is who we hoped he could be.

And, the Canucks manage to win every once in awhile.

Overall, that’s the definition of average. Or, a B-minus.

Horvat and Ryan Miller are the only A-rated players on Button’s list. I definitely agree with that.

Scouting the Dub

Ryan Biech (Canucks Army) — Scouting the Dub – Prince George vs Vancouver

With the NHL past the mid season mark and many teams having just held their amateur scouting meetings, the 2017 NHL Entry Draft is starting to become a little more of a focus. On Monday, the Prince George Cougars visited the Langley Events Centre for a date with the Vancouver Giants. There was quite a few scouts in attendance as it was the only Monday night game on the Calendar, and because Prince George boasts a newly highly acquired first round talent.

No matter where the Canucks end up in the standings this season, the 2017 NHL Draft will be crucial for the club.

With the Vancouver Giants in their backyard and the Victoria Royals a ferry ride away, the Canucks — including GM Jim Benning — get many chances to scout Western Canadian junior players.

Canucks Army’s Ryan Biech also used the opportunity of Monday night’s Giants-Cougars match-up to get a look at the teams’ top draft-eligible players, headlined by Cougars winger Nikita Popugayev. Give the piece a read for a recap on some of the notable players.

Personally, I love Popugayev’s blend of size and skill, but his skating, defensive game and work ethic seem questionable. If the Canucks make the playoffs, Popugayev is a player worth looking at, but I also wouldn’t be too surprised to see him dropping into the second round on draft day.

Aside from Popugayev, PG vs Vancouver is not exactly a top prospect game. But, it’s always good to look for potential late-round steals as well.

NHL Draft Outlook from Germany

Janik Beichler (Future Considerations) — Reichel Hopes to Carve NHL Path from Germany

Hockey isn’t big in Germany. But for the kids who do play the sport the dreams are no different from their counterparts in Canada, the United States and beyond. To one day hoist the Stanley Cup.

Did I say I would share some of the most interesting articles around the internet in this daily news series? Am I really sharing my own piece here? Yes. And yes.

There’s a simple reason: North American junior players get a ton of exposure before the draft, but nobody cares about those in non-traditional hockey countries.

When you play in, say, the WHL, you will have NHL scouts watching you no matter how good you are. For players in countries like Germany, that’s different.

I had the chance to talk to Thomas Reichel, Germany’s top prospect for this year’s draft. Reichel is hoping to hear his name called at some point, but knows very well that it is unlikely.

Well, give it a read.

