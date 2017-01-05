Canucks player scores to earn young fan a wiener dog

It appears that 2017 is bringing the return of the NHL’s “Puppy Challenge.” The rules are simple: A fan brings a sign to a game stating that if a certain player scores a goal, they’ll get a puppy and name it after that player.

On Wednesday night, it was a young fan in Vancouver asking Bo Horvat to score. If he did, said youngster’s dad promised to buy him a wiener dog. (Bonus points to this kid for picking out a specific kind of dog. He wants what he wants.)

So, did Horvat score? Of course he did. As we saw several times last season, nobody wants to be the player that denies a young kid of a puppy.

[embedded content]

It took Horvat nearly 55 minutes to get on the board, but never doubt the effectiveness of the Puppy Challenge.

Congrats to Horvat, this young kid, and the future Hot Dog Horvat.