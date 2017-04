The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park is closing more of the beaches to allow for migratory and beach nesting shorebirds. The Park closed a majority of the Point on March 1, and will close another 100 yards south toward the parking lot to give the birds more space. The beach side area will remain closed until September 1, while the bayside area won’t reopen until October 1, when the birds migrate for winter. The closed areas have been marked off with PVC poles and twine with flagging.