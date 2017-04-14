Capital Beer Classic Returns To FedExField

LANDOVER, Md. – The Capital Beer Classic presented by Devil’s Backbone will return to FedExField on Saturday, June 3. In its second year, this event has moved from the concourse to the field, which will include breweries around its perimeter.

Guests will enter the field through the Redskins players’ tunnel and inflatable helmet on the field level. Once inside, guests will enjoy unlimited samples of new, local, and limited-release beers from more than 50 breweries, as well as live music and food trucks. Attendees will also have the opportunity to kick field goals and meet Redskins legend Clinton Portis.

“We are excited to continue to grow the Capital Beer Classic at FedExField,” Redskins Senior Director Hugh Nicholson said. “As we look to build on the success of last year’s inaugural event presented by Goose Island, this year’s event will provide fans and beer lovers alike with exclusive access to the playing field, as well as to a wide selection of award winning regional and national craft beers. It will be a touchpoint for Redskins fans and Washingtonians to enjoy the remarkable setting offered by FedExField!”

Early bird tickets are on sale now. Guests can choose from general admission (starting at $45) or VIP (starting at $60) tickets. The general admission session will take place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and the VIP session will be between 4 and 7:30 p.m. VIP ticket holders receive an extra half hour of sampling, a tour of the Redskins Locker Room, access to an exclusive VIP hospitality space on the field and more. Designated driver tickets are available for $25 for guests who want to enjoy the festivities without sampling beer or wine. Event parking is free.

Tickets are now available for purchase. Visit www.capitalbeerclassic.com for more information.