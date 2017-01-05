Capitals, Holtby Shut Out Blue Jackets, Snap Streak at 16 Games

The Washington Capitals stepped up in a big way Thursday night and stopped the 16-game win streak of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Despite losing the first two games of the series this year, the Capitals had no trouble putting the clamps down on the Blue Jackets and snapping their long win streak. Washington got a strong performance from goalie Braden Holtby, who kept Columbus off the scoreboard.

Washington’s top netminder stopped all 29 shots that he faced and recorded his fourth shutout of the year.

Playing in front of a loud Verizon Center crowd in what seemed to have the atmosphere of a playoff game, the Captials came out hot. Daniel Winnik got the scoring started with his sixth goal of the year just five minutes into the contest.

Role players stepping up and producing has been a recent theme for the Caps, and Winnik continued that Thursday. As did defenseman Nate Schmidt, who scored his first goal since January of last year. He slammed home a pass from Nicklas Backstrom and Alexander Ovechkin that beat Columbus netminder Sergei Bobrovsky. Schmidt, along with third-line enter Jay Beagle, both assisted on Winnik’s tally in the first.

Schmidt’s goal also continued the strong play of the Washington defensemen. The Caps now have 11 goals by blueliners in last 13 games.

Bobrovsky, who has been red-hot this year, was chased from the Columbus net after Justin Williams made it 5-0 Caps with about 15 minutes remaining in the game. Williams has four goals in his last six games and has carried over his hot play from December into January.

Thursday was a great offensive showing by the Caps, and it marked the second consecutive time they scored at least five goals and the third time in the last four games. Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov had a multi-point game with two assists, while defenseman John Carlson added a goal and an assist.

On the defensive side, the penalty killers were once again strong and killed off five Columbus power plays.

Washington gets a day off before heading to Ottawa to take on the Senators.

