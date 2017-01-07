Capitals shut-out Senators 1-0

The Washington Capitals shutout the Senators 1-0. Ottawa has dropped their last two games to the Washington Capitals.

The Ottawa Senators have lost their last four games.

Bobby Ryan was a late scratch tonight. Head coach Guy Boucher when asked kept repeating that he is hopeful that Ryan will play tomorrow. Ottawa dressed seven defensemen with Fredrick Claesson drawing into the lineup.

Boucher being tight-lipped on Ryan. Doesn’t say he is injured. Just says he is hopeful he will play tomorrow. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 8, 2017

T.J Oshie opened the scoring 1:38 into the hockey game beating Mike Condon off a onetime pass from Nicklas Backstrom, who has now reached 500 career assists and is the third fastest active player to reach that milestone.

Ottawa would outshoot the Capitals 30-20 but were unable to solve Bredan Holtby. The Sens struggled going 0/3 on the power play. The penalty kill fared much better on the night shutting down the Capitals 2 power plays.

Erik Karlsson would lead in minutes played with 28:58, blocking 4 shots on the night. Karlsson would play 5:19 more than any player on both teams.

Mike Condon playing in his 15th straight game, settled into the game after allowing an early goal, making 19 saves on the night for a .950 SV%

Boucher says they played a solid game and just couldn’t score.

Three Stars

Braden Holtby

Nicklas Backstrom

Mike Condon.

The Senators are back in action tomorrow night at the Canadian Tire Centre at 7:00 PM. The Senators will look to end their 4 game losing streak.

