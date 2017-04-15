Car bomb explodes near evacuation buses in northern Syria, 22 killed

A car bomb has exploded near buses carrying Syrians evacuated from towns besieged by rebels in northern Syria. At least 22 people have been killed, according to Syrian state TV.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights A war monitor puts the death toll higher – at 24 – in the area controlled by opposition fighters.

The explosion Saturday hit an evacuation point south of Aleppo city where dozens of buses have been parked for over 30 hours as a much criticized population transfer deal stalled.

The state TV channel said the explosion was caused by a car bomb. State TV showed horrific images of bodies strewn on the ground and near buses. The buses had their windows blown out and were blackened by the apparent blast.

A senior rebel official said 20 rebels who guarded the buses were killed as well as dozens of passengers. He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

The buses carrying nearly 5,000 pro-government evacuees have been stuck in an area on the edge of Aleppo city, as a much criticized population transfer deal stalls.

According to the deal, more than 2,000 residents, activists and gunmen from areas besieged by government forces were also evacuated. But as the government and rebels disagreed over the number of gunmen to be evacuated, the buses were left stuck at two separate parts, but adjacent parts of the city.

