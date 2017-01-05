Car bomb strikes Baghdad market, killing at least 8

Iraqi officials say a car bombing in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in Baghdad has killed at least eight people.

A police officer said Thursday the explosives-laden car was parked near an outdoor fruit and vegetable market. He said six civilians and two policemen were killed, while at least 15 other people were wounded.

A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but it bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has carried out a string of bombings in the Iraqi capital over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.