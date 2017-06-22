Car bomb targeted Somali police station, at least 3 killed

A suicide car bomber detonated near the gate of a police station in the Somali capital Thursday, killing at least three people and wounding several others.

Col. Ahmed Warsame said the blast targeted the Waberi district’s police station on a busy road in Mogadishu. He said the bomber was trying to drive into the police station’s gate but detonated against the wall instead.

There are no immediate claim for responsibility but the Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group has been targeting high-profile areas in Mogadishu in recent months.

The blast comes just days after a suicide car bomber posing as a milk delivery van detonated at Wadajir district headquarters in Mogadishu, killing 15. It also comes a week after al-Shabab gunmen carried out an overnight siege on a popular restaurant in the Somali capital, killing at least 31 people.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu, including hotels, military checkpoints and areas near the presidential palace. It has vowed to step up attacks after the recently elected government launched a new military offensive against it.

Al-Shabab last year became the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa, with more than 4,200 people killed in 2016, according to the Washington-based Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

The extremist group also faces a new military push from the United States after President Donald Trump approved expanded operations, including airstrikes, against al-Shabab.

