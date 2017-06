A major car crash in Georgetown sent five people to the hospital yesterday. Three cars, including a Dept of Corrections van, were involved in the pile-up, when around 9 am when a woman did not notice traffic was stopped for construction. Wilahemina Dowdell rear-ended the car in front of her, which in turn slammed into the DOC van. Two correctional officers, one inmate, Dowdell and the driver of the third vehicle were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.