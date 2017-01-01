Cardale Jones Rips Ohio State on Twitter Following Shutout

Cardale Jones usually stays busy on Twitter and that didn’t stop when the Ohio State Buckeyes got shutout in the Fiesta Bowl.

When the Buffalo Bills drafted Cardale Jones in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, they knew they were getting a quarterback project with a big personality. With time, Buffalo was aware that Jones could be the QB steal they were looking for.

Coming out of Ohio State, Jones has a lot of upside, but it will take a lot of hard work and experience before he is trusted with an NFL offense.

While Tyrod Taylor has been manning the Bills’ offense all season, with the exception of their season finale, Cardale Jones has found himself inactive almost every game and hasn’t seen any action since the preseason. Although that was expected, Jones has been making his voice heard elsewhere.

More specifically, Twitter.

Most of the time, he is tweeting about his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes and defending their honor at any cost. That mission became a little difficult on Saturday when the Buckeyes were featured in the Fiesta Bowl vs. the Clemson Tigers with a chance to make it to the playoff championship. The Buckeyes would end up getting shutout 31-0 and faced an embarrassing end to the season — more embarrassing than the Buffalo Bills.

While the game was going on, Jones sent out a fury of tweets showing his frustration with his alma mater. Let’s run through his little tirade real quick:

Let’s get a drive put together — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) January 1, 2017

He even had some specific direction for the Buckeyes’ kicker, who missed two straight field goals on the Buckeyes’ second and third drives of the game.

Come here, let me talk to you kicker boy, tf you doing — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) January 1, 2017

Then, the frustration really started to set in for Jones.

Ok, if we don’t get points on this drive, I’m turning this off — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) January 1, 2017

Well, I’m guessing they didn’t get points on that drive. Sorry, Cardale. The good news is, he didn’t actually turn the TV off. Instead, he thought it best to try and give his old team some advice.

Anyone have the number to that sideline phone????? — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) January 1, 2017

They need to go in the locker room, turn on the PS4, pop in Madden 17 & hit ???? every play since this play calling has went MIA!! — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) January 1, 2017

After the game, he felt the need to defend Buckeyes’ current quarterback J.T. Barrett for a lousy performance. For those who don’t remember, Jones and Barrett were in quite the QB battle during the 2015 season after Jones won the Championship for Ohio State in 2014.

Stop all these “JT trash” tweets, when I started last season & we struggled, it was “Cardale trash we want JT”it ain’t the QB????☕️???? — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) January 1, 2017

He ended the tirade with a one-word response.

If you don’t follow Cardale Jones on Twitter, then you’re missing out on some social media fun that comes at a daily rate. For example, he didn’t stop to comment on Ronda Rousy’s lousy performance in the octagon on Friday:

I love Cardale Jones‘ personality and think he can be a valuable piece to this offense in a few years — if he’s still around. There’s a chance we will get to see him play vs. the Jets, but it’s not guaranteed.

Either way, there’s an even better chance we see him in action next season at some point. For now, we will just sit back and enjoy his tweets.

How excited are you to see more of Cardale Jones next preseason? Leave your comments below!

