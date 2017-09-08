Cardinal Timothy Dolan on Thursday fired back at President Trump’s former chief strategist who accused the Catholic church of opposing Trump’s DACA move because they “needs illegal aliens to fill the churches.”

Steve Bannon made the comments in an excerpt from “60 Minutes,” which will air Sunday. He accuses the church of opposing Trump’s move to do away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals for economic reasons. He said bishops “have been terrible about this.”

“By the way, you know why? You know why? Because unable to really, to, to, to come to grips with the problems in the church, they need illegal aliens, they need illegal aliens to fill the churches. That’s, it’s obvious on the face of it,” Bannon said, according to The new York Post.

“That’s what, the entire Catholic bishops condemn him. They have, they have an economic interest. They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration, unlimited illegal immigration.”

Dolan told the Catholic Channel on SiriusXM radio that he was “befuddled” to see the transcript.

“I don’t care to go into what I think is a preposterous and rather insulting statement that the only reason we Bishops care for immigrants is for the economic and because we want to fill our churches and get more money,” Dolan said.“That’s just so insulting and ridiculous that it doesn’t merit a comment.”