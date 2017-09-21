Infielder Breyvic Valera, who helped lead the Memphis Redbirds to the Pacific Coast League championship, has been summoned to the big leagues for the second time. The Cardinals recalled him from Triple-A on Thursday.

Valera, now the 37th player on the team’s active roster, will be in uniform Thursday night in Cincinnati.

This is Valera’s second stint in the majors. After playing in 800 career minor league games over eight seasons, Valera made his major league debut Sept. 5 at San Diego. He got his first big-league hit, a pinch-hit single, two days later against the Padres, then was returned to Memphis for the Redbirds’ playoff run Sept. 11.

Valera, 25, a non-drafted free agent signee in 2010, batted .314 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs and 11 stolen bases at Memphis. He led the Redbirds in batting average, hits (133) and triples (six).