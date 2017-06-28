Cardinals option Diaz to Triple-A, purchase contract of infielder Alex Mejia

ST. LOUIS — Aledmys Diaz’s struggles have landed the sophomore shortstop back with Triple-A Memphis for the time being.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals optioned Diaz to the Memphis Redbirds, the team’s Triple-A affiliate, and purchased the contract of rookie infielder Alex Mejia. The team also moved pitcher Alex Reyes, sidelined for the year due to offseason Tommy John surgery, from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Mejia on the active 40-man roster.

The 26-year-old Diaz, an All-Star shortstop as a rookie with the Cardinals last season, has struggled a bit in his 2017 campaign. He is batting .260 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. His batting average sits 40 points below his .300 mark last season. Before Tuesday’s game, manager Mike Matheny said, “He’s just not seeing the ball.” Paul DeJong will likely be in line for more starts at short with Diaz’s move.

Mejia, 26, has split time between Springfield (AA) and Memphis (AAA) this season. Mejia has batted a combined .253 with three home runs and 27 RBI in 74 games between the two clubs this season. He was a fourth-round pick from the 2012 draft.

Mejia, who will be making his Major League debut, has been assigned uniform no. 54.