Cardinals Players Aiming for Milestones

The ultimate goal of any team is to win games, but individually, players have goals for their seasons in mind as well. Despite a tough season, the Arizona Cardinals have more than one player on the verge of crossing major thresholds. These are things that fans can celebrate, even in the midst of a disappointing year.

Carson Palmer has been inconsistent this season, and has struggled on the road. They’ll be on the road for their final game, but he stands on the cusp of several markers. He’s almost certain to pass 4,000 yards, needing only 22 yards for that. However, he’s also about 300 yards away from recording his second highest yardage total of his career. The Rams are ninth in the league against the pass, so Palmer will have his work cut out for him.

If the Cardinals were a playoff team, David Johnson would be a strong MVP candidate. Currently, he’s the league leader in yards from scrimmage, with an 80-yard lead over Ezekiel Elliott. Because of the team’s record (no MVP has ever came from a .500 or worse team), but it seems likely that fans can be happy that he’s had such a great season.

Larry Fitzgerald could have a couple of things to celebrate after the final game ends. He’s only 20 yards away from 1,000, which would be the eighth time reaching that mark. He’s also just 4 receptions behind Antonio Brown for the league lead in receptions, and Brown might not play this week. He could also set a new career high in reception with eight catches.

Fans of even the worst NFL teams love to celebrate even small victories. Cardinals fans are no different. With the playoffs out of reach, looking for the positives is natural and inevitable. Arizona fans might not get to see their team play in the postseason, but they do have some things to potentially celebrate.

