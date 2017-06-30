Cardinals promote Mozeliak, name assistant Girsch his successor as GM

ST. LOUIS — John Mozeliak has been promoted to president of baseball operations and Mike Girsch was elevated to replace him as general manager, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday.

Girsch, previously the team’s assistant general manager, follows the same route to the GM job that Mozeliak took in 2007.

Mozeliak and Girsch will continue to work together running baseball operations. Mozeliak will just be doing so with a new title that did not exist in the previous structure of the baseball department.

“Our goals remain the same,” Mozeliak said at a press conference Friday afternoon. “We expect to win.”

Mozeliak’s promotion comes as the team is struggling to win consistently (37-41) but is only 3 1/2 games out of first place in the weak NL Central. The Cardinals enter a weekend series with the NL East leaders, the Washington Nationals, after taking two of three at Arizona, where the Diamondbacks are enjoying a strong season in the tough NL West.