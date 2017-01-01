Cardinals RB David Johnson carted off field after suffering leg injury vs. Rams

By news@wgmd.com -
7

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson was carted to the locker room after appearing to suffer a serious left leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson entered Week 17 with 2,074 total yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns, in what was otherwise a disappointing season for the Cardinals.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR