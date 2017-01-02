One of the scariest-looking injuries of Week 17 hit one of the NFL’s best players Sunday, but the Monday diagnosis for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson was much more positive than expected.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Johnson – who racked up 1,239 rushing yards and 879 receiving yards this season before going down against the Rams – has an MCL sprain only and will not require surgery.

No surgery for David Johnson. MCL sprain. “Great news” Arians says. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) January 2, 2017

Much worse was expected when Johnson (see the video above) got his leg pinned under a Rams tackler and was taken to the locker room on a cart. The 2015 third-round pick has become one of the NFL’s best and most versatile players in just his second season and was one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals as they went from preseason Super Bowl contenders to 7-8-1 and out of the playoffs.