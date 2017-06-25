Cardinals shake up the roster by promoting three, including Grichuk, from minors

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals made some dramatic shifts to their roster on Sunday, promoting outfielder Randal Grichuk, first baseman Luke Voit and pitcher Mike Mayers. In corresponding moves, the Cardinals placed center fielder Dexter Fowler on the disabled list with a right heel spur issue as well as left-handed pitcher Kevin Siegrist who is dealing with a cervical spine sprain. The Cardinals also option outfielder Chad Huffman to Triple-A Memphis.

This is Grichuk’s first time back with the Cardinals since being demoted to High-A Palm Beach on May 29. He batted .273 with six home runs and 10 RBI in 15 games between Palm Beach and Memphis. Grichuk is in Sunday’s lineup for the Cardinals’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, playing left field and batting fourth.

Voit has been a strong contributor for the Cardinals at Triple-A. The 26-year-old first baseman, who was drafted in the 22nd round in 2013, is hitting .322 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs in 70 games with the Memphis Redbirds this season. He was named the Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month in April.

Mayers debuted with the Cardinals last season, appearing in four games including one start. He has gone 5-6 with a 3.74 ERA in 14 starts with Memphis this season, though it is likely Mayers will join the Cardinals’ bullpen rather than the starting rotation.

Voit, who will be making his Major League debut, has been assigned uniform no. 40. Mayers wears no. 59 and Grichuk wears no. 15.