Cardinals sign seven more players from MLB draft

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals announced the signings of seven additional players from the 2017 First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday, including a deal with fifth-round pick Zach Kirtley.

Kirtley, a second baseman from St. Mary’s (Calif.) College, is currently the Cardinals’ highest pick from the 2017 draft to sign with the team.

The Cardinals also announced the signings of LHP Jacob Patterson (13th Round), RHP Kevin Hamann (22nd Round), RHP Kodi Whitley (27th Round), RHP Cameron “CJ” Saylor (28th Round), C Cameron Knight (32nd Round) and RHP Christopher Hunt (39th Round).

The Cardinals also agreed to terms with undrafted free-agent catcher Joe Gomez, a senior from the University of Miami (Fla.).

The Cardinals have now signed 21 players since the draft. Teams have until July 7 at 4:00 p.m. CT, to sign players from the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft.