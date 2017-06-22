Cardinals sign six more players from MLB draft

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals announced the signings of six more players — four pitchers and two outfielders — from the 2017 First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday, including the team’s seventh-round selection. The Cardinals also announced the signings of two non-drafted free agents.

Seventh-rounder Chase Pinder, a centerfielder out of Clemson University, has agreed to terms with the Cardinals. The Cardinals have now signed four of their top eight picks from the draft.

The Cardinals also announced the signings of LHP Andrew Summerville (12th Round), OF Terry Fuller (15th Round), LHP Jake Dahlberg (21st Round), RHP Alex Fagalde (30th Round) and RHP Cory Malcom (34th Round).

One pitcher and one catcher will also join the team after going undrafted. The Cardinals announced the signings of RHP Gabriel Gentner, a senior out of Cal State University, Los Angeles, and C Robbie Coman, a fifth-year senior from the University of Virginia.

The Cardinals have now signed 29 players since the draft.

The Cardinals have until July 7 at 4:00 p.m. CT, to sign players from the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft.