ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed sixth-round draft pick Zach Jackson, a high school catcher, as well as a 38th-round pick.

Jackson is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound catcher out of Winter Haven (Fla.) High School. After moving from Haines City (Fla.) High School, he batted .441 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs in 95 plate appearances as a senior.

The team also agreed to terms with Jim Voyles, a right-hander from Florida State who was taken in the 38th round.