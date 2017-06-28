Cardinals sign top draft pick Hurst, three others

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed their top 2017 draft pick, outfielder Scott Hurst.

The team also has signed two more draft picks — second baseman Taylor Bryant (33rd round) of Cal State Fullerton and right-hander Alex Gallegos (35th round) of Torrance (Calif.) High School — along with non-drafted free-agent left-hander Austin Warner, a 22-year-old pitcher from the local River City Rascals of the independent Frontier League.

Hurst, the Cardinals’ third round pick, was a teammate of Bryant’s at Cal State Fullerton. The left-handed-hitting junior outfielder recently played in the College World Series.

With the signing of Hurst, five of the organization’s top eight picks are under contract.