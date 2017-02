Crossroad pipe replacement in Millsboro will force portions of Careys Camp Road to close later in the month. DelDOT will begin work on the road between Pear Tree Road ad English Road at 7 a.m. on Monday, February 20. Construction will last until 7 p.m. Friday, February 24, pending weather. Rain or snow dates will push work back until Saturday, February 25 through Tuesday, February 28. Detours will be posted.