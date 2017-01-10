Carl Edwards, Barry Sanders, Sandy Koufax and 7 other athletes who walked away too early

Barry Sanders – Detroit Lions, RB – July 28, 1999

“The reason I am retiring is very simple. My desire to exit the game is greater than my desire to remain in it.”

Turns out there was a little more to the retirement of a 31-year-old who’d played 10 NFL seasons and retired one good year short of Walter Payton’s all-time rushing record (which would later be broken by Emmitt Smith). In a book published four years after the retirement, Sanders acknowledges what many had believed at the time: His retirement was spurred by frustration of the Detroit Lions front office, who didn’t seem to be interested in building a winning team. He wrote:

“[The front office not wanting to win] slammed me harder than any linebacker had ever hit me in my entire career. That realization trivialized everything I did during the off-season to prepare myself. It trivialized everything I dreamed about from the time I was a kid in Wichita.”

Other than an injury-aided 1,115-yard performance in 1993, never ran for fewer than 1,300 yards in a season. He led the league four times in rushing yards (including in that meager 1,304-yard season) capping out with a 2,053-yard showing in his penultimate season. For the first five or six years of his retirement there were constant rumors that he’d bust out the pads one more time but Sanders held firm, content to be remembered for what he was: one of the best rushers to ever play the game.

