Teams in the Chinese Super League has really started to flex their financial muscle over the last couple years, and there’s growing concern around Europe that the CSL will destabilize the current power structure with their extravagant spending.

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti acknowledges the lure of China’s riches, but he’s not afraid of the CSL stealing his best players. Speaking from Doha, Qatar, at Bayern’s last news conference, Ancelotti said he has no worries about the future of European soccer.

“It’s true that a lot of players are going to China at the moment,” said the three-time Champions League winner.

“But, for the moment, European clubs are safe because the best competitions and most competitive football is in Europe.”

Success in Champions League has long been the gold standard for achievement at the club level, and Ancelotti doesn’t foresee that changing anytime soon.

“Players don’t just play for the money, but also to be at the top and play the biggest games in the world. For this reason, European clubs are safe in the future.”

For the moment, Europe’s very best don’t seem interested in making the jump to China. With reports of offers to Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and countless other stars, it hasn’t been for lack of effort on the CSL side, but for now, they’re staying put. There’s still plenty of money to be made on the European continent, and for players who’ve dreamt their whole lives of lifting the Champions League trophy, China’s riches won’t have quite the same draw.

Only time will tell, but either way, Ancelotti seems nonplussed.