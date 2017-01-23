Carmelo Anthony has made the All-Star team for seven straight seasons, but after not being voted in as a starter and with a crowded crop of candidates still being considered for the reserves, there’s a very real possibility he misses the cut this season.

If that’s what ends up happening, Anthony won’t be too broken up about it. Speaking to reporters Monday, he discussed the possibility that he might not be an All-Star for the first time in eight years, and did so with a smile on his face.

“I don’t know, whatever happens at this point will happen,’’ Anthony said. “If they vote me in, I’ll take it with an honor. If they don’t, I’ll take it as an honor, as well. At this point, it really doesn’t matter. If something happens and coaches don’t vote me in, I’ll definitely take advantage of a seven-day break.”

Statistically, Anthony’s numbers are right in line with what they were last season — his scoring average is slightly up, his rebounds and assists are slightly down, and he’s shooting a few percentage points better from three-point distance.

But the Knicks are 19-26 on the season, and as Anthony said earlier in the year, “When we win, it’s us. When we lose, it’s me.” He’ll take the hit for the team’s struggles as usual, and this year, that might mean that his streak of seven straight All-Star appearances comes to an end.