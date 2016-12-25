The New York Knicks are playing at their highest level since 2012-13. Carmelo Anthony accurately summarized the experience with an optimistic quote.

The New York Knicks are off to one of the best starts in the recent history of the decorated organization. Having missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, the Knicks are looking to exorcise those demons as early as possible.

With the Knicks off to a 16-13 start to the 2016-17 NBA regular season, franchise player Carmelo Anthony expressed just how thrilled he is to be a part of the process.

Anthony joined the Knicks in 2011 in one of the most high-profile trades in franchise history. In the years that have passed, he’s led the Knicks to three postseason appearances, a 54-win season, and the only division title since 1993-94.

According to Al Iannzzone of Newsday, Anthony knows just how nice it is to be a member of the Knicks.

“Yeah, I was excited about that, just to kind of get back on Christmas, play in the Garden in New York,” Anthony said after practice Saturday morning at the MSG Training Center. “It’s a great time to be a Knick right now, just to have the opportunity to play in a historic day and historic moment against the Celtics.”

Christmas Day could be special for Anthony and the Knicks.

The Knicks will square off against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden. The game could have postseason ramifications, as Boston is currently 17-13 and New York is 16-13.

A win for either team would mean a move up the postseason standings and improved odds in the race for the Atlantic Division title.

Winning on Christmas Day is always a goal, but this game has bigger ramifications than most.

Dwane Casey and the Toronto Raptors still sit atop the Atlantic Division by a rather comfortable margin. Nevertheless, both the Knicks and Celtics are in realistic pursuit of the crown and can use every win.

If a tiebreaker comes into play, then both the Celtics and Knicks will need this win.

Fortunately, franchise player Carmelo Anthony is as upbeat and confident as he’s been in a Knicks uniform.

