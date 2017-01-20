Carmelo Anthony Would Consider Trade If New York Knicks Prefer Rebuilding

Carmelo Anthony has publicly admitted that he would consider accepting a trade if the New York Knicks decide to rebuild for the future.

Through weeks of trade rumors and speculation, Carmelo Anthony has remained committed to the New York Knicks. His goal has long been reported as living, playing, winning, and raising his family in New York, and he isn’t ready to give up on that dream.

If the Knicks decide that a long-term rebuild for the future is the right path to follow, however, Anthony would consider waiving his no-trade clause.

Anthony remains committed to the organization and hasn’t shown any signs of quitting on his team. As the Knicks fall further below .500, however, the potential for a trade is the primary topic that the media has presented Anthony with.

According to Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Anthony himself stated that he would consider accepting a trade if the Knicks prefer a rebuild for the future.

“I think it will be more on the front office,” Anthony told Newsday this week. “I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it.”

That’s as massive a development as any in 2016-17.

