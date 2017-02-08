Carney Declares Independent Investigation

After a week has passed since the Smyrna Prison hostage situation that claimed the life of Steven Floyd, Governor John Carney wants to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. He announced Tuesday that he will start an independent review of the incident. Carney’s leader will be chosen by February 15. The independent review will be done once the Delaware State Police have investigated, so as to not interfere with them. The review will explore the immediate and underlying causes of the hostage situation, and a series of recommendations will be made.