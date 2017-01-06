Carney Tabs Two More Cabinet Members

Governor-elect John Carney made two more selections to head important cabinet positions. Carney tabbed Dr. Kara Odom Walker as the Secretary of Department of Health and Social Services. Walker will be charged with keeping Delawareans healthy and providing them with services such as mental health and substance abuse treatment. She is currently the Deputy Chief Science Officer at the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. Carney also chose Josette Manning as the Secretary of Services for Children, Youth and the families. She’ll be tasked with helping children of abuse and sex crimes. Manning was previously the Chief New Castle County Prosecutor.