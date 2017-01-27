Carney to Hold Public Meetings For Budget

In an effort to include Delawareans in the budget overhaul, Governor John Carney announced a series of meet and greet “Budget Reset” Community Conversations. Along with the General Assembly, Carney will field ideas from residents on how to address the structural budget challenges. The conversation primarily take place in northern Delaware, but there are a few more local. On February 22, Carney will be at the Downtown Dover Partnership with Senator Brian Bushweller at 9 a.m. And on March 1, Carney will be much closer, at the Nanticoke Senior Center in Seaford with Representative Daniel Short at 9 a.m. Additional dates will be announced at a later time.