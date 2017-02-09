Carney’s Economic Development Team Assembled

In his first executive order as governor, John Carney announced he would be assembling a team to help unite the public-private business sector. Today, he has his team in place. The Economic Development Working Group will spend the next several weeks exploring how to best position Delaware to be at the top of the list for businesses to start-up, grow, or relocate. Mark Brainard, the Co-Chair at Delaware Tech, will be the president of this group. The full list of the Economic Development Group can be found at wgmd.com.

Mark Brainard – President, Delaware Technical Community College (Co-Chair)

· Doneene Damon – Executive Vice President, Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.

· Mark Kleinschmidt – President, New Castle County Chamber of Commerce

· Nick Lambrow – President, M&T Bank, Delaware Region

· Jim Maravelias – President, Delaware AFL-CIO

· Terry Murphy – President, Bayhealth Medical Center & Chairman of the Delaware Business Roundtable

· Mona Parikh – Community Engagement Liaison, UD Horn Program in Entrepreneurship

· Sen. Brian Pettyjohn – Senate Republican Caucus

· Albert Shields – Policy Director, Office of Governor Carney

· Rep. Bryon Short – House Democratic Caucus

· Richelle Vible – Executive Director, Catholic Charities

· Sen. Jack Walsh – Senate Democratic Caucus

· Rod Ward – President, Corporation Service Company (Co-Chair)

· Bernice Whaley – Director, Delaware Economic Development Office

· Rep. Lyndon Yearick – House Republican Caucus