Carolina Hurricanes Eddie Lack: The Man Behind the Mask

Carolina Hurricanes fans should look beyond save-percentage and appreciate the man behind the mask, Eddie Lack.

Social media gives fans the opportunity to get to know their favorite athletes. There are many personalities in professional sports. The NFL has Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee, and recently retired Steve Smith. The NBA blesses the world with Joel Embiid and Dirk Nowitzki; Brandon McCarthy represents Major League Baseball well on Twitter. For one reason or another, NHL players stay close to the vest. There is nothing wrong with this sentiment. However, fans yearn to know the players they are throwing hundreds of dollars to see play. Eddie Lack gives a face to an otherwise faceless sport. Lack is one of the few NHL players that actively engage with fans on social media making him a fan favorite for the Carolina Hurricanes.

There are several reasons to appreciate Lack’s twitter.

1) He doesn’t flood your timeline with politics. He is just a Swedish goaltender after all.

2) He loves nature.

OMG what a game!!! If only harambe could see this???? — Eddie Lack (@eddielack) November 3, 2016

3) Lack respects his elders.

4) He does not have a fear of commitment. Eddie is not afraid to get his “bae” tattooed on his arm.

5) He is a meme lord.

6) His followers become fluent in Swedish.

Eddie Lack gives Carolina Hurricanes fans a personality that they haven’t had since Mike Commodore. He recently was named the Hurricanes’ ambassador for the You Can Play project. Lack is also involved with Gonza Tacos, which is an iconic Raleigh mainstay. Fans of the Hurricanes should appreciate Lack’s contributions and efforts in the community, even if his playing time has been limited. However, the 29-year-old Swedish native is doing something that is overlooked and often under-appreciated; he is growing the game off the ice.

