Carolina Hurricanes&#039; equipment manager sees action in net

By news@wgmd.com -
23

Jorge Alves is the Carolina Hurricanes’ equipment manager. When Eddie Lack came up ill and unable to back up Cam Ward for Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Alves became the team’s No. 2 goaltender, signing an official NHL contract.

Unlike most instances when this takes place, the Hurricanes actually made this one special for Alves, putting him in the net for the final 7,6 seconds of the 3-1 loss.

Alves has been one of Carolina’s full-time equipment managers since the 2012-13 season. He played in the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League.

