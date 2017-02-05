Carolina Hurricanes cap off the week with a three-game win streak after the All-Star week

Man, this team is giving my emotions a workout this season. Ever since the end of last year, the Carolina Hurricanes have perched precariously on the edge between complete disaster and best team ever and fans are never sure which one will show up on any given night. Needless to say, it has made for some extremely entertaining hockey throughout the entire year, and this week was no different.

The Hurricanes returned from the All-Star break with a five-game losing streak and things look pretty bleak for the team’s playoff chances. But now after winning three in a row against the Flyers, Oilers, and Islanders things seem back on track. There still is a tough game against the Capitals up ahead next week but the Hurricanes have plenty of rest before then so hopefully, it will turn out better than their last game against the league leading team.

Due to the all-star break, there aren’t a whole lot of Canes related articles out there, but I was able to wrangle up a few. Hope you enjoy reading them while you pass the time until it’s time to head to whatever Super Bowl party or gathering you have lined up tonight.

The Weekly Links

The folks over at Canes and Coffee continue their great work with this nice midseason report card on Jane Kuokkanen. It looks like Kuokkanen could be another 2nd round Finnish steal just like Sebastian Aho. While it would be a stretch to say that Kuokkanen is as good as Aho was at the

same age, Kuokkanen seems to be progressing nicely.

Matt over at the Calm Before the Storm blog caught my eye a couple weeks ago with a nice piece on the history of Hurricanes trades with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Well he’s done it again this time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Come for the Tim Gleason trade, but stay for the Ron Francis one. Man the early 2000 Leafs made some awful trades.

Our third and final story of the week comes from the writers over at Canes Country. They wrote an article looking at the recent resurgence of the Carolina Hurricanes power play. Hopefully whatever changes the coaching staff made stick because the Hurricanes need all the goals they can get if they want to make the playoffs.

