Carolina Panthers: Front Office Looks To Future

The Carolina Panthers have a wide-range of questions to answer to correct the issues from the 2016 season.

The 2016 season was less than stellar for the Carolina Panthers. A multitude of headlines were produced throughout the season that highlighted how far this team has fallen. After the 15-1 campaign a year prior that had many people excited for this year, that excitement came to a crashing 6-10 finish. With the year over, it’s time for the Charlotte-based organization to focus on the future and there are a host of questions waiting for answers if the Panthers are to reach success in the coming seasons.

It’s very difficult to point to exactly what caused the reversal of fortunes for the Carolina Panthers. In some ways, everything seems linked in one way or another. The offensive line was marred with injuries that prevented the group from protecting Cam Newton as they have in the past. Newton’s play was a far drop off from the performance that brought him the 2015 NFL MVP and that subsequently limited an offense that seemed powerful on paper.

The same could be said about the defense. Losing Josh Norman is going to be a talking point for much of the offseason, but rookies Daryl Worley and James Bradberry played well for spurts. Luke Kuechly missed the last six games of the year, leaving many to wonder if concussions are going to limit his ability to play long term. Both sides of the ball are facing a plethora of questions that seemingly came out of nowhere to limit the Panthers’ potential this season.

However, Panthers fans can rest on the idea that the front office is committed to this unit and the players on the roster. General manager Dave Gettleman spoke to the public earlier this week and touched upon many of the issues from this year.

“I’m not here to point fingers. Moving forward it’s about finding solutions,” Gettleman said during a media appearance on Monday, via Panthers.com. “The 2016 season obviously was not what we envisioned, or find acceptable. But it happened. We all must be accountable and we have to respond accordingly. To be clear, we have a solid nucleus of veteran players and talented young guys that baptism by fire. The Carolina Panthers are not going away. We will get this corrected.”

Carolina has money to use with nearly $60 million available in cap space. Key pieces such as Newton and Kuechly are locked into long term deals, allowing the group to focus on the likes of Kawann Short, Charles Johnson and Mario Addison. Questions abound with players such as Michael Oher, Ryan Kahlil and other members of the offensive line trying to recover from injury. Last off season the position to watch was within the defensive secondary. In 2016 expect the Panthers to strengthen their offensive line while filling in some other gaps on both sides of the ball.

Gettleman reassured fans that “the sky is not falling.” That’s one thing about sports; fans often return to support after a bad season. 2016 was the epitome of a bad season for the Carolina Panthers and the work to correct the situation is clearly laid out in front of the decision-makers in power.

