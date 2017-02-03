Carozza Proposes Longer Period For APS Investigations

By Tyler Zulli -
Lower Eastern Shore Delegate Mary Beth Carozza introduced legislation this week that would strengthen Adult Protective Services investigations. The bill would increase the number of days from 30 to 60 to complete an adult protective services investigation, in conjunction with how many days child protective services gets. Carozza said this minor time change would allow the time needed for more complex adult cases, leading to more findings of abuse and neglect. This will allow for more protection of vulnerable adults.

